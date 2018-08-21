Reviewing Ion Geophysical (IO) and Cardinal Energy Group (CEGX)

Ion Geophysical (OTCMKTS: CEGX) and Cardinal Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CEGX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Ion Geophysical has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardinal Energy Group has a beta of -2.32, indicating that its stock price is 332% less volatile than the S&P 500.

50.1% of Ion Geophysical shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Ion Geophysical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Cardinal Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ion Geophysical and Cardinal Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ion Geophysical 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cardinal Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ion Geophysical presently has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 241.32%. Given Ion Geophysical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ion Geophysical is more favorable than Cardinal Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ion Geophysical and Cardinal Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ion Geophysical -22.99% -79.01% -10.82% Cardinal Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ion Geophysical and Cardinal Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ion Geophysical $197.55 million 1.18 -$30.24 million ($1.61) -10.37 Cardinal Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cardinal Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ion Geophysical.

Summary

Ion Geophysical beats Cardinal Energy Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ion Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers complete seismic data services, including survey design and planning, data acquisition, project management, advanced processing, and imaging services, as well as reservoir characterization and interpretation services. The E&P Operations Optimization segment provides command and control software systems, as well as related software and services for towed marine streamer and ocean bottom seismic operations, and for survey design. This segment also manufactures and repairs marine towed streamer acquisition and positioning systems, and analog geophone sensors. The Ocean Bottom Services segment offers survey design, planning, and optimization services to maximize seismic image quality, operational efficiency, and safety; data acquisition; and data processing, interpretation, and reservoir services. This segment also manufactures re-deployable ocean bottom cable seismic data acquisition systems. ION Geophysical Corporation markets and sells its services and products through direct sales force and third-party sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Input/Output, Inc. and changed its name to ION Geophysical Corporation in 2007. ION Geophysical Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Cardinal Energy Group

Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. It owns various working interests in oil and gas leases located in Texas. The company sells its oil and gas products to domestic purchasers of oil and gas production. Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Abilene, Texas.

