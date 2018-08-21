Reviewing Convergys (CVG) & Leidos (LDOS)

Leidos (NYSE: CVG) and Convergys (NYSE:CVG) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Leidos and Convergys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leidos 0 2 6 0 2.75 Convergys 0 4 0 0 2.00

Leidos currently has a consensus target price of $73.88, indicating a potential upside of 2.62%. Convergys has a consensus target price of $26.83, indicating a potential upside of 9.03%. Given Convergys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Convergys is more favorable than Leidos.

Dividends

Leidos pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Convergys pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Leidos pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Convergys pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Convergys has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Convergys is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leidos and Convergys’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leidos $10.17 billion 1.07 $366.00 million $3.72 19.35 Convergys $2.79 billion 0.80 $121.40 million $1.87 13.16

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than Convergys. Convergys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leidos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Leidos has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Convergys has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Leidos and Convergys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leidos 4.42% 18.05% 6.87% Convergys 3.24% 12.03% 7.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.6% of Leidos shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Leidos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Convergys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Leidos beats Convergys on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc. provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, Department of Defense, military services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal, civilian, and commercial customers in national security industry. Its solutions include technology, intelligence systems, command and control, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to Air Navigation Service providers, including the Federal Aviation Administration, Transportation Security Administration, and airport operators; vehicle and cargo inspection system, which enables the scanning of vehicles and cargo that produces a image using a low radiation dose; IT solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; federal environment and infrastructure; and logistics services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people worldwide, including complex systems integration, managed health services, enterprise IT transformation, and life sciences services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Convergys

Convergys Corporation provides customer management services to communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, government, travel and hospitality, and other vertical markets worldwide. The company offers solutions across the customer lifecycle, including sales, customer service, technical support, customer retention, and collection, as well as security, compliance, and fraud solutions; and solutions in contact center technology comprising omni-channel interaction, cross-channel integration framework, real-time decisioning engine, robotic process automation, intelligent notification, campaign management, personalized care, personalized selling, agent productivity, and retention solutions. It also provides analytics and consulting, and software solutions, such as enterprise feedback management, integrated customer experience analytics, post-contact surveys, relational loyalty research, customer segmentation and profiling, call elimination analysis, analysis of customer effort, digital channel optimization, and integrated contact center analytics solutions, as well as voice of customer software. The company operates through 140 contact centers. Convergys Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

