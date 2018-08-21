Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RPAI shares. Boenning Scattergood set a $16.00 target price on Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Retail Properties of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1,092.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 429,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 393,746 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,539,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,614,000 after purchasing an additional 229,672 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 2,269.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,164,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,834 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 349,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 168,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 27,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPAI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Retail Properties of America has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.92 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 39.61%. sell-side analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 24th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned 106 retail operating properties representing 19.5 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

