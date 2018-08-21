Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on September 20th

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Resources Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Resources Connection has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Resources Connection has a payout ratio of 59.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Resources Connection to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

Shares of RECN stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $510.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.05 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RECN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resources Connection has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

