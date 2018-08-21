Research Frontiers (REFR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RESEARCH FRONTIERS INC. is primarily engaged in the development and licensing of suspended particle technology and devices to control the transmission of light. “

Separately, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Research Frontiers in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

Research Frontiers stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.03. Research Frontiers has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.46.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 153.12%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Research Frontiers will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light in the United States. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, lamination services, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

