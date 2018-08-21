Research Analysts Offer Predictions for COSCO SHIPPING/ADR’s FY2018 Earnings (CICOY)

COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for COSCO SHIPPING/ADR in a research report issued on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COSCO SHIPPING/ADR’s FY2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered COSCO SHIPPING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th.

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING/ADR stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $996.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.55. COSCO SHIPPING/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

COSCO SHIPPING/ADR Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, management, and financing businesses worldwide. It offers container transportation, container stack, cargo storage, vessel management and manning, freight forwarding and transportation, liner agency, shipping agency, marine, vessel owning and chartering, and other international sea transportation services.

