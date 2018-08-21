Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (CRL)

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 15th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.47.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

NYSE CRL opened at $119.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.66. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1-year low of $96.70 and a 1-year high of $130.66.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $585.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 5,005 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $554,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,676 shares in the company, valued at $32,871,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Davide Molho sold 11,600 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,244 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

