Repligen (RGEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.86

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.86 and last traded at $50.77, with a volume of 4387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.84.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on Repligen from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Repligen from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.12, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72.
In other Repligen news, major shareholder Roy T. Eddleman sold 33,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,625,615.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 413,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,305,964.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $85,606.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,855.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,191. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.1% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 178,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth about $1,628,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,107,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,106,000 after purchasing an additional 121,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 7.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,135,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,473,000 after purchasing an additional 146,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.
About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)
Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.
