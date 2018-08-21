Repligen (RGEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.86

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.86 and last traded at $50.77, with a volume of 4387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on Repligen from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Repligen from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.12, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 13.49%. Repligen’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, major shareholder Roy T. Eddleman sold 33,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,625,615.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 413,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,305,964.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $85,606.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,855.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,191. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.1% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 178,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth about $1,628,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,107,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,106,000 after purchasing an additional 121,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 7.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,135,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,473,000 after purchasing an additional 146,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

