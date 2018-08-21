Rentokil Initial (RTO) Given New GBX 325 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 320 ($4.09) to GBX 325 ($4.15) in a research note published on Friday. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 330 ($4.22) to GBX 375 ($4.79) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 350 ($4.47) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.22) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Rentokil Initial to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.35) to GBX 380 ($4.86) in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rentokil Initial to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.35) to GBX 380 ($4.86) in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Rentokil Initial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 354.67 ($4.53).

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 338.80 ($4.33) on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 238.20 ($3.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 338.80 ($4.33).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

