Renasant (RNST) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Renasant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Renasant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.20.

RNST stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Renasant has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $127.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

In other Renasant news, Director Michael D. Shmerling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 159,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNST. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Renasant by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,087,000 after buying an additional 32,712 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,260,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,646,000 after buying an additional 63,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 82,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

