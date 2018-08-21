RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 86.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,192 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 7.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 43.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 38.7% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $148,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,775.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on RNR shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

RNR stock opened at $131.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.50 and a 1 year high of $146.84.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $2.29. The company had revenue of $604.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.81%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages in the United States and internationally. Its Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.