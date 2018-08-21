Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGA. ValuEngine cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $155.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

In other news, Director John J. Gauthier purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.19 per share, for a total transaction of $140,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Cliff Eason sold 2,991 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $451,162.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 65.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 128.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,161,000 after acquiring an additional 241,256 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9,512.8% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 109,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,563,000 after acquiring an additional 107,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA traded up $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.58. 14,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,086. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $126.62 and a twelve month high of $165.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.14%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.