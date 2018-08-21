Regency Centers Corp (REG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts expect Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.97. Regency Centers also reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $274.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

REG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price objective on Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Regency Centers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.04.

In related news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $86,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan Todd Roth sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $149,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,165 shares of company stock worth $394,584 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 290,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 14,556 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.06. 1,118,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 60.16%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

