Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $311,000 Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,109 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 700.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,961,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,485,000 after buying an additional 2,591,386 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,780,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,605 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,396,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,491,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,005,000 after purchasing an additional 867,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 849,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.80. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.96.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. CF Industries had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently -480.00%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $537,059.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $99,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,131 shares of company stock worth $1,925,130 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

