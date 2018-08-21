Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Redmond Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 576,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,905,000 after buying an additional 34,714 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1,125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 261,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,839,000 after buying an additional 240,473 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 62,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,512,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,967,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Bank of America set a $113.00 price target on Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Danaher from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.32 per share, with a total value of $110,505.60. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,827,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,036,150.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 77,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $8,044,909.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,218 shares in the company, valued at $14,053,206.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 299,961 shares of company stock worth $30,619,691 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $80.80 and a 1 year high of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

