Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.350-1.365 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.40.
RRGB traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.20. 851,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.10. The company has a market cap of $510.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24.
In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CFO Guy J. Constant acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.52 per share, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.
