Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.350-1.365 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

RRGB traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.20. 851,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.10. The company has a market cap of $510.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.07). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $421.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CFO Guy J. Constant acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.52 per share, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.