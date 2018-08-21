Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Penumbra (PEN)

Penumbra (NYSE: PEN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/20/2018 – Penumbra had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We followed up with management this morning and discerned several noteworthy details about the firm’s newest aspiration system. PEN’s newest aspiration catheter includes three critical improvements and upgrades to PEN’s own ACE 68 catheter, further distancing and differentiating PEN from the competition in clot aspiration within the acute ischemic stroke market, in our view: 1. Larger diameter – JET 7 has the largest internal diameter of any aspiration catheter ever cleared – 0.72 inner diameter compared to PEN’s previous 0.68 catheter (Ace 68) – with JET 7’s larger diameter driving a significant increase in the number of cases in which the entire is able to be aspirated almost immediately (within 1-2 minutes).””

8/11/2018 – Penumbra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

8/9/2018 – Penumbra had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Penumbra was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,700.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.15. Penumbra Inc has a 12-month low of $82.30 and a 12-month high of $167.35.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $109.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.24 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 2.78%. equities research analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 304 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $42,104.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bridget O’rourke purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.40 per share, for a total transaction of $109,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,554 shares of company stock worth $5,952,954. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 40.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 14.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 20.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 17.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 15.2% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

