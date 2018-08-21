Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Globus Medical (GMED)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED):

8/14/2018 – Globus Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Globus Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of products that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company’s products fall into one of two categories: innovative fusion or disruptive technologies. Its innovative fusion products address a broad range of spinal fusion surgical procedures. Its disruptive technology products include minimally invasive surgical, motion preservation and advanced biomaterials technologies. Globus Medical, Inc. is based in Audubon, Pennsylvania. “

8/13/2018 – Globus Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Globus Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of products that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company’s products fall into one of two categories: innovative fusion or disruptive technologies. Its innovative fusion products address a broad range of spinal fusion surgical procedures. Its disruptive technology products include minimally invasive surgical, motion preservation and advanced biomaterials technologies. Globus Medical, Inc. is based in Audubon, Pennsylvania. “

8/3/2018 – Globus Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Globus Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of products that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company’s products fall into one of two categories: innovative fusion or disruptive technologies. Its innovative fusion products address a broad range of spinal fusion surgical procedures. Its disruptive technology products include minimally invasive surgical, motion preservation and advanced biomaterials technologies. Globus Medical, Inc. is based in Audubon, Pennsylvania. “

8/2/2018 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Globus Medical was given a new $57.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Globus Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Globus Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of products that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company’s products fall into one of two categories: innovative fusion or disruptive technologies. Its innovative fusion products address a broad range of spinal fusion surgical procedures. Its disruptive technology products include minimally invasive surgical, motion preservation and advanced biomaterials technologies. Globus Medical, Inc. is based in Audubon, Pennsylvania. “

7/5/2018 – Globus Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Globus Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of products that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company’s products fall into one of two categories: innovative fusion or disruptive technologies. Its innovative fusion products address a broad range of spinal fusion surgical procedures. Its disruptive technology products include minimally invasive surgical, motion preservation and advanced biomaterials technologies. Globus Medical, Inc. is based in Audubon, Pennsylvania. “

6/27/2018 – Globus Medical was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GMED traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,376. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. Globus Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $57.55.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, President Anthony L. Williams sold 121,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $6,830,385.38. Following the sale, the president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David C. Paul sold 6,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $362,230.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 605,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,080,869.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,279 shares of company stock worth $8,889,746. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,832 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Natixis increased its stake in Globus Medical by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 65,411 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

