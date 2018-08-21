Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DowDuPont (DWDP)

DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/6/2018 – DowDuPont had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – DowDuPont was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/2/2018 – DowDuPont had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at med. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2018 – DowDuPont had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $86.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DowDuPont stock opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DowDuPont Inc has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

In other DowDuPont news, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $18,503,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward D. Breen purchased 29,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,903.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 388,247 shares of company stock worth $26,818,034. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in DowDuPont by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 63,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in DowDuPont by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DowDuPont by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DowDuPont by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 81,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in DowDuPont by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

