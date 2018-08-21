Realty Income Corp (O) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $332.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) will report sales of $332.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $335.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $326.81 million. Realty Income reported sales of $306.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.40 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Realty Income from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $58.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

O stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.60. 73,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.16. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $60.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 18 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Kathleen Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $210,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Mclaughlin sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $179,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,886 shares in the company, valued at $979,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,067 shares of company stock worth $4,825,310. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,899,000. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 13.1% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 22,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Realty Income by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,801,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,937,000 after buying an additional 90,154 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 20.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Realty Income by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 614,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,799,000 after buying an additional 31,664 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,300 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

