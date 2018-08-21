Read Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $156,593.00 (READ)

Read (CURRENCY:READ) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Read has a total market cap of $0.00 and $156,593.00 worth of Read was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Read token can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, OKEx, BigONE and OEX. During the last seven days, Read has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015439 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00277264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00150087 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000240 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010931 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00034764 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Read Token Profile

Read’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Read is read.lianzai.com . Read’s official Twitter account is @READ_Token

Buying and Selling Read

Read can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OEX, OKEx and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Read directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Read should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Read using one of the exchanges listed above.

