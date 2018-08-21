Re/Max Holdings Inc (RMAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.04 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) will announce $55.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Re/Max’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.90 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Re/Max will report full year sales of $215.00 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $228.57 million per share, with estimates ranging from $227.80 million to $229.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Re/Max.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Re/Max had a return on equity of 74.33% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $54.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMAX. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Re/Max in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Re/Max in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Re/Max presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.17.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Predovich sold 1,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $85,545.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Re/Max by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,598,000 after buying an additional 148,313 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Re/Max by 3.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,624,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,172,000 after buying an additional 50,888 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Re/Max by 0.4% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,525,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,198,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Re/Max by 0.7% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,401,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,530,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Re/Max by 7.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 998,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,350,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RMAX opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. Re/Max has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.68 million, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

