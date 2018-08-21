Raymond James Reiterates “Hold” Rating for QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (QTS)

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $51.00 price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.27.

QTS stock opened at $44.14 on Monday. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.63.

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.42%.

In other QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A news, Director Catherine R. Kinney acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.07 per share, with a total value of $61,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,723.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven C. Bloom acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.08 per share, with a total value of $35,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,736.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 32,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,178. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at $187,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at $204,000.

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provide flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

