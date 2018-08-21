Raymond James Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENLC. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on EnLink Midstream and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised EnLink Midstream from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $15.00 target price on EnLink Midstream and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.64.

Shares of ENLC opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -348.00 and a beta of 2.59. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th were given a $0.267 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is -2,140.00%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 48,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $840,953.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 382,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 86,738 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 491,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 231,100 shares during the last quarter. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.

