Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,761 Shares of Qualys Inc (QLYS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 29,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

In related news, Director Todd P. Headley sold 4,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $402,296.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,655.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Amer Deeba sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,973 shares of company stock valued at $24,501,577. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

QLYS opened at $85.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.40, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.91. Qualys Inc has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $98.30.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.13 million. Qualys had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 12.70%. equities analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.