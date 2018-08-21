Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,663 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newfield Exploration were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 495.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newfield Exploration during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Newfield Exploration during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration in a report on Friday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised Newfield Exploration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Newfield Exploration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newfield Exploration presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

NYSE:NFX opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. Newfield Exploration Co. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

