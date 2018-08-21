Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,752 Shares of Aon PLC (AON)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AON by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,814,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,473 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AON by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,255,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,182,000 after purchasing an additional 512,417 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 381.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,446,000 after purchasing an additional 386,484 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,367,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,288,000 after purchasing an additional 178,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AON by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,256,000 after purchasing an additional 140,341 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 price objective on shares of AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.78.

AON stock opened at $143.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $130.87 and a fifty-two week high of $152.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell bought 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.84 per share, with a total value of $798,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,962.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

Featured Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.