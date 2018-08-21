Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Shares Bought by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 16,893 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 390,151 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 152,051 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 41,846 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 304,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

RRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.98.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. Range Resources Corp. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Range Resources had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 8,767 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $153,773.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 390,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,848,177.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David P. Poole sold 3,829 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $67,160.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

