Ramaco Resources (METC) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.14

Headlines about Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ramaco Resources earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the energy company an impact score of 49.6914004418912 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:METC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.82 million, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.07. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.35.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $65.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.37 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.15%. equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Ramaco Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Ramaco Resources in a report on Friday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 18,728 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.