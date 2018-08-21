RadNet (RDNT) versus Biocept (BIOC) Financial Contrast

RadNet (NASDAQ: BIOC) and Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

RadNet has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biocept has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

56.9% of RadNet shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of RadNet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Biocept shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RadNet and Biocept, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RadNet 0 0 1 2 3.67 Biocept 0 1 1 0 2.50

RadNet currently has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.84%. Biocept has a consensus target price of $1.25, indicating a potential downside of 59.15%. Given RadNet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe RadNet is more favorable than Biocept.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RadNet and Biocept’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadNet $922.19 million 0.71 $50,000.00 $0.29 46.90 Biocept $5.07 million 1.37 -$21.61 million ($23.72) -0.13

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than Biocept. Biocept is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RadNet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RadNet and Biocept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadNet -0.64% 17.00% 1.84% Biocept -561.47% -445.14% -196.63%

Summary

RadNet beats Biocept on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of radiology groups, hospitals, and imaging center customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 297 facilities directly or indirectly through joint ventures with hospitals in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, pancreatic biliary cancer, and ovarian cancer. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

