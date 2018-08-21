Quotient Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (XQN)

Quotient (CURRENCY:XQN) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Quotient has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Quotient was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quotient has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Quotient coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00041161 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004691 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00241044 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000506 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002014 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00061404 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Quotient Profile

Quotient (XQN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2014. Quotient’s official Twitter account is @QuotientXQN

Quotient Coin Trading

Quotient can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quotient directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quotient should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quotient using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

