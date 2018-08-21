Qube (QUBE) Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week

Qube (CURRENCY:QUBE) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Qube has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Qube has a market cap of $0.00 and $4,068.00 worth of Qube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qube token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z and BigONE.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00274205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00148736 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000221 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010787 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034164 BTC.

About Qube

Qube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Qube’s official website is www.qube.vip . Qube’s official Twitter account is @QUBEofficial_

Buying and Selling Qube

Qube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qube using one of the exchanges listed above.

