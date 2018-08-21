Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 8,459 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,971,000 after purchasing an additional 240,387 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,699,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,057,000 after purchasing an additional 456,305 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, MED initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.44.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $95.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.67 and a 1 year high of $101.07.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The company had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.21, for a total transaction of $2,355,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,486,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,007,176.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

