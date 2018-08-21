Quantenna Communications (QTNA) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.13

Headlines about Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Quantenna Communications earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.1529250244463 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:QTNA opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -835.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.77. Quantenna Communications has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $19.08.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.97 million. Quantenna Communications had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Quantenna Communications will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quantenna Communications from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Quantenna Communications from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Quantenna Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other Quantenna Communications news, Chairman Sam Heidari sold 26,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $419,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David William Carroll sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $213,282.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,366 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

