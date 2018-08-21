QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Stake Increased by Ascension Asset Management LLC

Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.0% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 438,971 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $24,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 170,041 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 346,417 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $62,646.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,265.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $44,617.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,286.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,669 shares of company stock worth $159,760. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on QUALCOMM to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Macquarie dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.97.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $66.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 19.06% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

