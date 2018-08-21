QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Sold by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,951 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.97.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $66.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.73.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a positive return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,052 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $62,646.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,265.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $44,617.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,286.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,669 shares of company stock valued at $159,760 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

