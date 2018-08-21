Qtum Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Qtum has a market cap of $397.02 million and $108.68 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $4.47 or 0.00066028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, BitForex, Coinsuper and Coinrail.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004131 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00021771 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 100,832,904 coins and its circulating supply is 88,832,904 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, DigiFinex, Ovis, CoinEx, Upbit, Iquant, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Quoine, BitForex, Qryptos, CoinEgg, Allcoin, LBank, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Coinone, Coinrail, EXX, Coinnest, Bitfinex, Livecoin, Gate.io, Bittrex, Coinsuper, Binance, DragonEX, BigONE, Bibox, Exrates, OKEx, Bleutrade, Bit-Z, Huobi, GOPAX, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Crex24, Bitbns, BCEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

