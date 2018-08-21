Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $388,604.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,549,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 9,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $771,165.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,979.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,223 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $89.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.48.

Qorvo stock opened at $78.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Qorvo Inc has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $86.84.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $692.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.97 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

