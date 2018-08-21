QLC Chain (QLC) Trading 23.4% Higher Over Last Week

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $11.86 million and $389,544.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, Kucoin and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Kucoin, Bitbns, Binance, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

