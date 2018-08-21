QEP Resources’ (QEP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at KLR Group

KLR Group restated their buy rating on shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) in a report released on Monday. KLR Group currently has a $14.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of QEP Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.20.

QEP opened at $9.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.38. QEP Resources has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.12 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. QEP Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. equities analysts expect that QEP Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 243,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 73,747 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 344,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

