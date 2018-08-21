Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Chico’s FAS, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Chico’s FAS in a research note issued on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s FY2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $561.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Chico’s FAS from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Chico’s FAS from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chico’s FAS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

NYSE:CHS opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 159,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 56,501 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 67,323 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 24,198 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,075,000 after buying an additional 303,555 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

