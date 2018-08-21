Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for ONE Gas Inc (OGS) Raised by Analyst

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for ONE Gas in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “$75.39” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ FY2018 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $79.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.47. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $62.20 and a 12-month high of $80.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.18.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $292.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.10 per share, with a total value of $51,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at $630,853. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.37%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

