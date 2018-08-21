Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc Decreased by Imperial Capital (FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 16th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2018 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $526.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $167.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $120.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $138.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,707,256 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $722,082,000 after buying an additional 34,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $631,797,000 after buying an additional 261,658 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,594,112 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,737,000 after buying an additional 29,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $121,835,000 after buying an additional 266,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 733,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,505,000 after buying an additional 109,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 832 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $106,878.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,988.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.