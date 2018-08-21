Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Tractor Supply (TSCO) Issued By Oppenheimer

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a report released on Friday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $81.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $54.20 and a 52 week high of $82.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 35.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 6,146 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $488,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $1,599,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 76,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,470.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,607. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

