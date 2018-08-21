Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Receives $58.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Q2 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Q2 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Craig Hallum set a $70.00 price objective on Q2 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Q2 from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $58,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 10,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $604,740.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,383.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,279,096 shares of company stock worth $74,352,186. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,621,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Q2 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 871,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,708,000 after buying an additional 25,790 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth $546,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QTWO traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $60.50. 4,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,287. Q2 has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.34 million. equities research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

