Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Lifted by KeyCorp

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Cisco Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 15th. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz now expects that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CSCO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.65.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,004,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,539,904,000 after buying an additional 3,630,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,958,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,709,302,000 after buying an additional 13,927,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,764,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,131,581,000 after buying an additional 909,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,957,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,192,694,000 after buying an additional 7,009,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,447,604 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,482,280,000 after buying an additional 499,099 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,514,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,222,117.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.