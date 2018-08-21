PVH Corp (PVH) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,454,000 after buying an additional 123,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PVH by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,478,000 after buying an additional 38,896 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PVH by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 693,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,785,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 441,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,148,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of PVH by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 431,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,422,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total value of $548,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,739. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $151.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PVH Corp has a 12 month low of $118.66 and a 12 month high of $169.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. PVH had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PVH. Citigroup lifted their target price on PVH from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on PVH from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on PVH from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $174.00 price objective on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.35.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

