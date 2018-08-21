Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) will announce $2.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.77 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year sales of $10.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $10.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.39 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $11.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

In related news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $1,121,857.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 574,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,916,954.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 62,499 shares of company stock worth $3,269,739 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 36,796 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 239,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 101,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 270,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

