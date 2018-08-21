Prothena Co. PLC (PRTA) Stake Decreased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,855 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 372.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares during the period. BB Biotech AG lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 78,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRTA. BidaskClub upgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on Prothena from $87.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Prothena has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. Prothena Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 46.42% and a negative net margin of 21,884.38%. equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. PLC will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

