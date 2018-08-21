Private Ocean LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 806.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.02 and a twelve month high of $113.46.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

